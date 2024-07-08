Hunger: Man attempts suicide, climbs 120metres Abuja broadcast mast

A man identified as Shaibu Alhaji Yusuf on Monday caused a stir in Federal Capital Territory when he climbed a 120-metre-long broadcast mast at the premises of the Abuja Broadcasting Service, owners of Aso Radio and Television.

The broadcast station, owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, is located on Katampe Hill, at a point dubbed the geographic centre of Nigeria, along the Kubwa Expressway.

It was learnt that Yusuf is an indigene of Borno State.

According to reports, for several minutes, Yusuf refused to come down despite entreaties by emergency responders.

He said he was not happy with the general state of hopelessness in the country, especially hunger and insecurity.

It was gathered that he later came down after a pep talk by the Acting General Manager of the FCT Emergency Management Department FEMD, Mrs Florence Wenegieme.

He was however taken into custody by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

