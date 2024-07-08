Anti-party: Edo PDP youths demand sanctions for Orbih

In a firm statement, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the aegis of Edo State PDP Youth League (EPYL), have demanded sanctions for the party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih over alleged anti-party activities.

They called on the National Working Committee of the party to immediately summon the party chieftain, adding that he should be sanctioned for working against PDP’s interests in the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election.

Secretary General of the group, Abuókhae Shadrack Omoruyi, made the demand on behalf of other members in Abuja, on Monday, while speaking on Chief Orbih’s celebration over the erenous misinterpretation of an Abuja Federal Court ruling on the status of the PDP standard bearer, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

Omoruyi said, “Such an action by the National Vice Chairman (South South) as captured in a viral video is a gross anti-party activity in total defiance to the Constitution of the PDP, his oath of office as a national officer of the Party and the sensibilities of the entire members of the Party and particularly the youths of Edo State.

Also Read:

“Chief Dan Orbih has also been seen publicly campaigning against our Party and candidate in total defilement of the demand of his office as nation officer of Party in charge of the South South.

“Chief Dan Orbih’s action amounts to a reckless violation of Section 58 (1) (a) (b) (f) and (j) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017). He has clearly and publicly demonstrated that he is not working in the interest of our Party and as such cannot in good conscience continue to hold office as National Vice Chairman (South-South).

“The Edo State PDP Youth League therefore demands that the Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee preserve the integrity of the Party by immediately summoning Chief Dan Orbih, to face the National Disciplinary Committee pursuant to the express provision of Section 57 (1) and (3) of the PDP Constitution for this very weighty issue.”

Post Views: 0