How suspected kidnapper, Joel Ofoye, was killed in gun battle

The Delta State Police Command has narrated how a suspected kidnapper, Joel Ochuko Ofoye, was killed in a gun duel between operatives and his alleged gang members.

This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Command, Bright Edafe, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Edafe said on August 12, 2024 at about 4:30am, operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Squad with base in Ughelli while on investigation alongside Ofoye, who was earlier arrested on July 18, 2024, led the operatives to Ewu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State in the trail of a gun runner who supplies arms to them before their kidnapping operation.

Edafe said: “The team came under attack by the suspect’s gang members in a bid to free the said Joel Ochuko.

“The hoodlums were overpowered by the Police as they fled with bullet injuries, but the suspect Joel Ochuko Ofoye was hit during the gun duel.

Also Read:

“He was taken to general hospital Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment.

“One Beretta Pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump action with nine rounds of cartridges, and one locally fabricated revolver pump action were recovered, the manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Also, sequel to a case of the kidnap of a 29-year-old victim of Kokori community in Ethiope East Local Government Area Delta State, resident in Sapele town, who was kidnapped on February 17, 2024 at his residence by five armed kidnapping syndicate, and N5 million, was transferred from his bank account to an unknown bank account by the hoodlums.

The victim, after regaining his freedom, reported to the Command, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed his special squad to investigate and ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to book.

Edafe said: “The operatives led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Julius Robinson acting on available information provided by the kidnapped victim embarked on a technically driven investigation, stormed Sapele town on 11th of August 2024 at about 4:30 am, and raided the apartment of one Sapiro, real name unknown and upon search a Beretta Pistol was recovered in his room, his gang members Tony Binitie, 29, aka BOBO of Big-Warri Community in Warri South LGA Delta, who is the syndicate’s Gang Leader and one other co-gang member by name Ejiro Ewuba ‘m’ 30yrs a native of Uwelogbo community in Isoko LGA of Delta State resident at Owumi Road Sapele also arrested was one Ayuba Hussaini, 38, resident of Hausa quarters Sapele town.

“The receiver of the victim’s jewellery/phones valued at millions of Naira whom investigation also revealed to have received N1 million transferred into his account from the victim’s account and also linked to having received victims valuables from various syndicates both the three suspects confessed to the act meanwhile effort to arrest other gang members as the investigation is ongoing.”

Post Views: 3