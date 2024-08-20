Oyo compensates Ajia property owners

The Oyo State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to owners of the affected properties along the Ajia Inukan LCDA, Ona Ara Local Government corridor in the State.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo revealed this on Monday, in a meeting with the claimants.

Akin-Funmilayo recalled that the government recently acquired an expanse of land for developmental projects of construction of Air Force Base, General Hospital and ICT centre sited at Ajia in Ona Ara Local Government area.

In this connection, the Oyo State government has earmarked the sum of Five Hundred and Thirteen Million, Four Hundred and Sixty -Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-six Naira Fifty Kobo (N513, 462, 446. 50k) as compensation to the affected claimants.

The compensation, according to Akin-Funmilayo, is a crucial step towards fostering a good relationship between the government and the residents.

It will be recalled that the Oyo State Government had earlier conducted identification and verification exercises for the property owners along the corridor of the project, after which their properties were valued in preparation for payment of compensation by the State Government.

One of the beneficiaries, Adedokun Olalekan, expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for his empathy towards the people of Oyo State.

