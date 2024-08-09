Gov. Sanwo-Olu mourns former federal lawmaker

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oyewole Diya, who died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja on Friday.

He described the death of Hon. Diya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, as a great loss to the State.

Diya represented Somolu Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber for two terms.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, commiserated with the deceased family, friends, and political associates, especially in the Somolu Local Government Area of the State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the state government, and the people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, political associates, and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the passing of Hon. Oyewole Diya.

“We have lost a trustworthy, committed, and selfless politician. Hon. Diya spent his life in the service of humanity, particularly for the people of Somolu, whom he represented at the Lagos State House of Assembly and House of Representatives.

“The death of Hon. Oluwole Diya is a painful loss to Lagos APC, the deceased’s family, and friends. He will be missed by his political associates, particularly the people of Somolu Local Government Area.

“I pray that God would grant the soul of our beloved Hon. Oluwole Diya eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased with the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

