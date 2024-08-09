Sanwo-Olu congratulates Yayi at 55

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and representative of Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The ex-representative of Lagos West Senatorial District in the 8th and 9th National Assembly, will clock 55 on Saturday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Senator Adeola as a seasoned technocrat, chartered accountant, and experienced lawmaker who has used the various positions he has held for the progress of Lagos State, Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.

He commended Senator Adeola for quality representation in the Lagos State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate as representative of Alimosho State Constituency I, Alimosho Federal Constituency, and Lagos West Senatorial District for 20 years, before being elected in 2023 by his kinsmen to represent Ogun West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

The Governor said Senator Adeola, as an experienced lawmaker, has impacted the lives of his constituents positively through several empowerment programmes and constituency projects.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola on his 55th birthday celebration.

“Yayi, as Senator Adeola is popularly known, has displayed excellent leadership and quality representation in the legislative chamber, having served his constituents in Lagos State for 20 consecutive years in both the state and national assemblies.

Also Read:

“During his tenure as member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Senator Adeola was reputed to have been instrumental to the enactment of the law that strengthened the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), a legislation that catapulted the revenue of the state from N5 billion monthly to over N20 billion. He was also part of the team that passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Procurement Act of Lagos State.

“Senator Adeola has also contributed immensely to legislative business in both the House of Representatives and Senate. His inputs on public accounts, appropriations, national growth, and brilliant contributions on the floor of the National Assembly are a pragmatic testament to his visionary leadership.

“Yayi is a tested, trusted, and committed politician and experienced lawmaker, who has shown clearly that public office is about serving and impacting the people, especially the less privileged and the downtrodden, positively.

“As Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola celebrates his 55th birthday, I pray that God will grant him good health, wisdom, and knowledge to enable him to render more service to humanity, his state, and Nigeria at large.”

Post Views: 0