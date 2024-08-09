Delta State governor pledges to collaborate with NDDC

The Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has pledged to collaborate and support the Niger Delta Development Commission in its efforts to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.

He spoke at the Delta State Government House, Asaba during a visit by members of the NDDC Management team.

The team was led by the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

The NDDC team included the Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antai, and other Directors of the Commission.

The Governor appealed to NDDC to urgently complete all ongoing and uncompleted projects in the state, stressing the need for a strategic and collaborative approach between the Commission and the Niger Delta states to address the challenges confronting the people of the region.

Governor Oborevwari said: “I assure you that we are ready to collaborate with all development agencies committed to the development of the Niger Delta region and we are going to support you to enable you discharge your duties.”

Responding to the NDDC request for collaboration on the execution of the Omadino-Okeronkoko-Escravos Road, Oborevwari noted such a partnership which would involve Chevron was a welcome development.

He assured the NDDC that his government was open to partnership and collaboration in the execution of projects.

He urged the Commission to embark on projects that would add value to the lives of the people of the region.

Also Read:

Speaking earlier, Ogbuku said the Commission would increase its collaboration with development partners, including the state governments and other stakeholders, to achieve its objectives.

Addressing the issue of duplication of projects, the Governor advised the Commission to avoid such, stating that it was very necessary to consult the states before embarking on projects in their respective territories.

The NDDC boss assured the Governor that the Board and Management would work in synergy with governors in the nine states covered by the Commission.

He stressed the need to re-activate the NDDC Advisory Committee, as provided for in its Establishment Act, to advice and monitor the activities of the Commission.

Ogbuku made a case for a tripartite execution of the Omadino-Okorenkoko-Escravos Road, stating that when completed, the road would boost the economy of Delta State.

He said that discussions were ongoing with Chevron, the major International Oil company operating in the state, as one of the parties in the execution of the project.

Ogbuku presented a document detailing the proposal for the key project to the governor.

The Managing Director noted that the NDDC recently inaugurated five mega projects across the nine states of the Niger Delta region, which included the 25.7km Ogbia-Nembe Road, executed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He said further: “We also commissioned the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Okitipupa to serve over 2,000 communities in the southern part of Ondo State. Similarly, we inaugurated another 1×15 MVA 33/11 KVA injection substation in Amufi, Edo State.

“In Akwa Ibom State, we commissioned the 600-meter Ibeno Bridge and the 6.87-kilometre Iko-Atabrikang-Opolom-IwuoAchang Road in Ibeno Local Government Area.

“The N10 billion virgin road project links 20 communities, hitherto separated by the Qua Iboe River.”

In the area of youth development, Ogbuku said the NDDC had given more opportunities and hope to Niger Delta youths through our Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, meant to identify interests of the youths for skills training.

He said that the Project HOPE had helped the Commission to develop a comprehensive digital repository, comprising important information about the youths of the Niger Delta region; including their qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and current employment status.

Ogbuku remarked that the NDDC was working with the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce in the training of youths and young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that the Commission would collaborate with the Chamber of Commerce to support Small and Medium Enterprises in the region and ensure the sustainability of youth development programmes.

He added: “We are also partnering with the Bank of Industry to fund projects and support businesses to facilitate the success of our empowerment programmes.”

To ensure that a new institutional culture, anchored on sound ethics and good corporate governance was established in NDDC, Ogbuku said that the Commission engaged KPMG, a reputable global business consultancy, to review and strengthen its corporate governance system, as well as improve its internal processes and institutional protocols.

Post Views: 0