FG reduces tenure limit of civil servant union officers, TUC kicks

The Trade Union Congress has kicked against the reduction in the tenure of civil servants serving as trade union officers.

The TUC made its position known in a statement by its President, Festus Osifo, issued on Friday to newsmen in Abuja.

Osifo said in the statement: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has taken note of a significant development in the Public Service Rules (PSR) 2021 edition, which unilaterally introduced a controversial tenure policy for Trade Union Officers. This policy has been further reinforced by a Circular from the Head of Service of the Federation, with Reference No. HCSF/PS/SPSO/268/13/2/38, dated August 1, 2023.

“The new rule mandates that Trade Unions introduce a tenure limit of no more than two terms, with each term restricted to two years. This makes the maximum tenure for any Trade Union officer four years throughout their service life.

“This newly introduced PSR Rule 020612 directly contradicts the existing provisions of the Labour Act and many Trade Union constitutions, which typically provide for a four-year tenure per term. The imposition of a two-year term is disruptive and undermines the autonomy of Trade Unions to manage their internal affairs as guaranteed by their constitutions.

“In our opinion, this policy represents a significant overreach by the government, infringing on the rights of Trade Unions to self-governance and autonomy. It is important to reiterate that Trade Unions are constitutionally empowered to determine the tenure of their officers as enshrined in their constitutions, and any attempt to impose external limits is a direct violation of these rights.

“The imposition of a tenure limit by the PSR is an encroachment on the independence of Trade Unions and undermines the democratic processes within these unions, where members have the right to freely elect leaders based on the constitutions that govern their operations.

“Congress calls on the Head of Service of the Federation to urgently review and rescind PSR Rule 020612 and the accompanying Circular. Trade Unions must be allowed to operate according to their constitutions, without undue interference from external bodies. The autonomy and independence of Trade Unions are fundamental to the protection of workers’ rights and the promotion of a fair and just workplace.

“We also urge all affiliates of Congress to stand united in defense of their constitutional rights. Together, we must resist any attempt to undermine the democratic processes within our organizations and ensure that our voices continue to be heard in the corridors of power.”

