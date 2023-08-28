Gov. Bello appoints Commissioner for Special Duties

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has approved the appointment of Yahaya Ismail as the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Folashade Ayoade, and made available to newsmen Monday in Lokoja, the State’s capital.

Ayoade said that the appointment underscored the governor’s dedication to recognising exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and service to the state.

“Yahaya Ismail, who has previously served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, has consistently shown outstanding dedication and an impressive track record of service.

“His deep-rooted commitment to the progress of Kogi State has earned him this esteemed recognition.

“It is important to note that the appointment of Yahaya Ismail as Commissioner for Special Duties is currently pending confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

“This process aligns with established procedures, ensuring that the selection is carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.

“The governor firmly believes that Yahaya Ismail’s extensive experience and insights will greatly contribute to the advancement of our state’s development objectives,” Ayoade said.