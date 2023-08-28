Ortom commiserates with Donald Duke over mother’s death

The immediate past Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has commiserated with Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, over the passing of his mother, Genevieve Duke.

This is contained in a condolence message by Ortom’s Media Aide, Terver Akase, on Monday in Makurdi.

Akase said that Ortom described the deceased as a woman of great virtue, whose son had made indelible contributions to the development of his state, in particular, and the country at large.

Ortom said that losing a loved one such as a parent could be a devastating experience, no matter how long the person lived on earth.

The former Benue governor also prayed that God should grant the late Mrs Duke eternal rest, as well as her family the fortitude to bear the loss.