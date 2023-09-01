Fuel Subsidy Removal: Gombe government approves N10,000 increment in workers’ salary

The Gombe State Government has announced an increment in workers’ salary by N10,000 across board to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Briefing newsmen, the State’s Deputy Governor, Malam Manassah Jatau said it was part of the measures taken to reduce the economic impact of the subsidy removal on workers.

He said GovernorInuwa Yahaya is concerned about the welfare of civil servants and residents of the state through various interventions since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said since the fuel subsidy removal, the state government had taken measures towards cushioning its effects on citizens of the state, by distributing palliatives to 30, 000 beneficiaries across the state.

According to him, the N10, 000 is for both the state and the Local Government workers in the state and it will take effect from August.

“We have also noted with sympathy the difficulties they are passing through as a result of the economic meltdown.

“Therefore decided to bring interventions by way of payment of N10, 000 each on a monthly basis effective from the month of August, 2023.

“This shall include all workers in the state and Local Government payrolls.

When asked how long the increment would last, he said the “N10, 000 does not have a time limit for now.

The deputy governor commended the contributions of the workers in the state, describing it as the engine room of the administration and implementation of government policies.

“We are ready to ensure an atmosphere that is conducive for them to contribute their own part to the development of the state and the nation.

Jatau urged the workers to reciprocate this gesture by being law abiding and supporting policies and programmes of the government while urging other residents who were yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient.

“I call on all residents of the state, especially those who are yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient as we shall continue to consider bringing more interventions in the nearest future within available resources.”