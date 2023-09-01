ETS: How USAID-IHP is saving lives, strengthening referral systems in Ebonyi facilities

Oswald Agwu

The USAID-funded Integrated Health Programme has continued to strengthen the referral system in its supported health facilities across Ebonyi State.

Apart from building the capacity of Primary Healthcare workers in the State on the two way referral system, USAID-IHP has gone a step further to initiate the Emergency transport scheme, which is aimed at eliminating delays in emergency response and reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

The ETS is a volunteer emergency response scheme initiated by IHP and supported by Ward Development Committees whereby at least two volunteers who own a car or motorcycle is attached to render emergency transport services to patients in each of the supported health facilities.

Investigations from our correspondent reveals that since its introduction, the ETS initiative has helped reduce the incidence of maternal and child deaths by helping pregnant mothers and children have a readily available means to access healthcare facilities in times of emergency, especially in rural communities where means of transportation has remained a major setback.

In a recent facility visit by Journalists following a two-day media engagement by USAID-IHP and the State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, a lot of beneficiaries of the ETS shared their experiences with joy.

Most of them acknowledged that the ETS operators always responded promptly to calls any time to transport patients under emergency to health facilities.

Corroborating the testimonies, the Health Officer in charge of Ntezi Health Centre, Ngozi Iyioku, narrated how a 26-month-old baby’s life was saved by an ETS operator attached to her facility.

Ntezi Health Centre is in Ishielu Local government area of the state, located far away from any available higher facility.

Iyioku narrated: “Before now when there is emergency, we find it difficult to get a vehicle to convey the patient to a higher facility, but the intervention of USAID-IHP with the Emergency Transport Scheme (ETS), it has become a lot easier.

“In fact, some pregnant mothers and children have lost their lives in the past for lack of available means to move them to higher health facilities in times of severe emergencies.

“Now if we have any emergency, we will just call on an ETS driver even at midnight, and he will respond.

“We have two ETS volunteer drivers attached to my facility: one, a motorcyclist and the other a car driver.

“There is this case we had last week involving a little child of 26 months, Chinagorom Chukwu, who was sent to us from Okpoto with severe malaria.

“In the course of treatment, we discovered that the child needed immediate blood transfusion to save his life.

“It was the ETS volunteer that helped us save the baby.

“I just placed a call and he responded immediately, took the baby, the mother, Akunna Chukwu, with one health assistant from our facility here at the dead of night to Mile 4 Mission Hospital, Abakaliki, many kilometres away, on his motorcycle.”

The OIC, who noted that USAID-IHP has helped her facility upgrade its service, said they now render all the primary healthcare services such as antenatal care, child delivery, family planning and referral services; treat minor ailments; do minor lab investigations like urinalysis and HIV testing among others.

Iyioku added: “In fact, USAID-IHP has added much value to our services.

“They have equipped us with skills through their low dose frequency training programmes and gave us some medical equipment.

“Before now we do receive invitations for training in hotels where we abandon our facilities to attend, but the IHP’s Low Dose Frequency Training brings the training to our facilities.

“The strategy has the added advantage of leading us through the practical aspects using equipment in the facility.”

Taking journalists through the objectives of the engagement earlier, the Knowledge Management Manager for USAID-IHP, Ebonyi State, Uchenna Anoke, said it was to review the Ebonyi State health system data results to support evidence – based reporting.

Anoke noted that the outcome of the engagement would increase media awareness and support accurate reporting of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health issues, including Nutrition and Malaria, among other objectives