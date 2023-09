Imo 2023: Araraume speaks on reported support for PDP candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has reacted to the report in some sections of the media that he has thrown his weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election, Samuel Anyanwu.

Araraume spoke in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Public Affairs, Uche Anyanwu.

Anyanwu, in the statement made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday, described the report as the handiwork of mischief makers who were bent on disparaging the soaring image of Senator Araraume.

He added that the publications were meant to impugn Araraume’s integrity and a calculated attempt to mislead the peace loving people of Imo State and his supporters, while asking the general public to disregard them and join him in efforts to bring development and progress to the state.

The statement reads: “The attention of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been drawn to the publications making rounds in the sections of the media that he has thrown his support behind the PDP governorship candidate for the Imo state governorship election.

“Senator Araraume hereby reiterates unequivocally that he is a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and most recently was the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), and have been fully engaged and in support of all APC activities at the national level.

“He has not made any pronouncements concerning any candidate in the Imo state governorship elections but reserves the right to endorse or not to endorse any candidate of his choice at the appropriate time, which is within his rights to decide.

“What is paramount to Senator Araraume is the safety of the good people of Imo state, their welfare, the ability to carry out their lawful business without fear of molestation and the effective delivery of the dividends of democracy, which includes preservation of institutions of good governance in Imo state.

“The rumours circulating are the fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who have always thought that the only way to advance their political fortunes in APC is to malign the name of Senator Arararaume.

“When the APC party was being built and funded between 2014/2015 and supported to become victorious at the state and national levels, these individuals who have never delivered on any assignments given to them under the party were no where near the party.

“The same rumour merchants and their sycophants have never brought any real victory to the APC as a party, they only thrive on propaganda and divisive rhetorics.

“These divisive individuals should be advised to mind their business, focus on their immediate challenges and leave Senator Arararaume alone.

“Finally, the said publications should be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on ground.”

