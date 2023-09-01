Ex-presidential candidates seek inclusion in Tinubu’s government 

Some former presidential candidates of opposition political parties in the 2023 presidential election have called on President Bola Tinubu to include them in his government.

The presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Amb. Felix Osakwe, made the call while speaking on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates when they visited the National Chairman of the APC. Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja.

Some of the presidential candidates include those of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Action Peoples Party (APP) among others.

”Our forum is for peace and development of Nigeria. The president should be told that not all the presidential candidates are against his victory,” he said,

He explained that the meeting with Ganduje was to identify with the APC national chairman, thank God for his appointment and also identify with the Tinubu-led administration.

He added that the group also expect Ganduje to lead them to meet with Tinubu so he could hear their views.

Responding, Ganduje appreciated the forum’s visit and promised to convey their views to president Tinubu.

“I will convey your views and requests. And I will ensure that you see Mr President in person.I thank you for being faithful to your respective parties.

“I salute you for being good ambassadors of your own political parties, not destroyers of your parties, and not turning your political parties as a source of revenue,” Ganduje said.