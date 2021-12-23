FRSC hands over N340,495 to relatives of crash victims in Jigawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps said it handed over N340,494 to relatives of victims of road accident in Jigawa State.

The Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Mohammed, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Mohammed said: “In line with FRSC core values of transparency, timeliness, service orientation and fairness, the Unit Commander, RS1.43 Kazaure, handed over N340,495 only and other belongings to the relatives of road traffic crash victims, which occurred on December 18, 2021 along Kazaure-Daura Road.

“The relatives were quite happy and praised FRSC for its transparency in handling public property.”

He urged travellers to always patronise designated motor parks and fleet operators for easy identification in case of accidents or other emergencies.

The Sector Commander also advised people to avoid night journeys, which he described as dangerous.

According to Mohammed, the FRSC discourages night journeys because they are associated with security risks, including accidents.

“When an accident occurs at night, there can be delays before an emergency and rescue team can be reached to assist the victims,” he said.