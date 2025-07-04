Ayodele set to release prophecies on 2027 polls, Adenuga, others

Preparations are in top gear for the unveiling of the 31st edition of Primate Elijah Ayodele’s annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings to the Nations.”

The 2025/2026 edition of: “Warnings to the Nations,” one of the most sought-after prophetic publications in the world, will be released this weekend.

It has been published annually since 1994, following divine instruction given to Primate Elijah Ayodele.

What began as a simple pamphlet has evolved into a prophetic compendium of no less than 400 pages, reflecting the remarkable growth of the ministry over the years.

As is customary, “Warnings to the Nations” contains prophecies concerning various nations, world leaders, presidents, governors, local government chairmen, influential individuals across sectors such as sports, education, politics, religion, traditional institutions, and more.

Since its inception, over 15,000 prophecies from Warnings to the Nations have come to pass, particularly on the international stage.

Many significant global events have been accurately foretold in past editions.

In the upcoming 2025/2026 edition, set to be launched in just a few days, the world can expect astonishing revelations from God, delivered through Primate Elijah Ayodele.

According to exclusive reports, this edition will include prophecies concerning Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, which is currently a topic of intense national interest.

With many Nigerians, including politicians, still undecided about where to place their allegiance, the prophecy book is expected to shed light on what lies ahead for both the ruling party and the opposition.

Similarly, citizens of Ghana will gain prophetic insight into President John Mahama and his administration.

The book will also cover projections about the Ghanaian economy and its future trajectory.

Prominent Nigerian billionaires such as Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and others will have sections dedicated to them, offering divine warnings about their businesses and personal lives.

On the international scene, the book will feature prophecies about the Israel-Iran conflict, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Donald Trump’s political future, Elon Musk and his companies, African organisations like ECOWAS and African Union, and global tech giants, including WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

It will also highlight predictions concerning world billionaires and other notable figures.

The 2025/2026 edition spans more than 600 pages, making it the most comprehensive edition since the inception of Warnings to the Nations.

The world cannot afford to miss this landmark prophetic release.

