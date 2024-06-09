FG moves to ban underaged girls from lodging in hotels

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohaneye, has said the Federal Government would no longer allow underaged girls to be lodged in hotels across the country.

Ohaneye, who spoke on Saturday, said this was part of measures to curb the trafficking of Nigerians, especially girls.

The Minister, who spoke at the Graduation and Grant Presentation of financial assistance to youths who participated in the Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education organised by the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Technical Education, Abiola Arogundade, revealed that the position was con sided against the backdrop of the trafficking of Nigerian girls aged 15 to 18 to Ghana for prostitution.

The teenage girls were aged between 15-16 years.

She said: “Women have been suffering in this country.

“Today, we have talked about allowing the poor to breathe in this country.

“Meanwhile I am sure you saw the video circulating about our girls taken to Ghana.

“Did you see it?

“Very good.

“Action will start on Monday.

“You will hear about our action first thing on Monday morning.

“That is the first thing I am going to approach and see what we can do about it.

“Nigeria must be better.

“From 20th (June), we have directed hotels to put a sign outside from the Ministry of Women: No lodging of underage girls.

“What happened in Niger State will be an understatement to what will happen in the FCT.

“And I mean it.

“No more lodging of underage girls and no more bullying in schools.

“And our hospitals will also put a sign of: ‘No more rejection of emergency patients.’

“These are some of the major issues we have in this country.”

