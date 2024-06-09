NYSC to prospective corps members: No NIN, no registration

The National Youth Service Corp had said that having a National Identity Number is a must for the 2024 Batch B registration.
The NYSC made the mandatory requirement known to the prospective corps members in a statement on Saturday.
The statement, on its X handle, said: “This is to inform all Prospective Corps members that National Identification Number (NIN) is a compulsory requirement for them to register for NYSC Mobilization into National Service.
“The NYSC is aware of issues affecting the National Identification Number (NIN) linkage in the ongoing online registration for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Service Year.
“All PCMs are advised to be patient as the NYSC is working with the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to resolve the issue.”