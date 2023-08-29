ESUT inducts 52 medical doctors

The College of Medicine, Enugu State University of Science and Technology has inducted 52 fresh medical doctors.

The Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Dr T.A Sanusi, administered the Physician Oath on them.

In a speech, Sanusi advised the graduates to always ensure ultimate care for their patients, describing it as their primary responsibility.

He urged them to shun “Japa syndrome” as medical professionals and think of how to give back to the school and Enugu State that had invested so much on them.

“Avoid conflict with others in the hospital as everyone deserves to be respected and if money is what you are looking for, you are in the wrong profession,” he said.

In an address of welcome, the Provost of the college, Prof. Frank Ezugwu, said the college had “attained and maintained a high level of academic standard with zero tolerance for academic fraud, financial or sexual harassment and exploitation of students in other forms”.

According to him, their medical graduates are now making waves all over the world.

Ezugwu said that a donation of books from Harvard University to the college “was in recognition of the outstanding performance of one of their products”.

He said that the first graduation of Medical Students of the college was in 2010.

“Since then, we have graduated doctors every year, and this marks the 12th batch of our medical graduates.

“Not even the COVID-19 epidemic, incessant and prolonged ASUU strikes and other extraneous circumstances could stop us.

“The college has made important landmark achievements.

“Thanks to the immeasurable support of the Enugu State Government, the University Management and staff of the college and the teaching hospital,” he said.

Ezugwu listed some of the achievements of the college as the successful re-accreditation of the Medicine and Surgery programme which expired in 2015.

He also said that the re-accreditation in February 2023 also came with an increased students admission quota from 50 to 120 per session.

“In spite of these achievements, the college is faced with numerous challenges, which include congestion of the college premises and lack of a laboratory with modern facilities.

Others are the lack of a Computer-based Test Centre, Wifi for internet connectivity, water and power challenges, amongst others.

Gov. Peter Mbah promised to make requisite investment in facilities that provide healthcare needs of the medical students to enable them to go about their housemanship with ease.

The governor, represented by his deputy, gave assurance that the government was determined to address the needs of the college.

He advised the students not to compromise the oath they had taken toward ensuring that they did the right thing at all times.

He said: “The milestone you achieved is a reflection of the hard work and industry of your teachers, families and friends and I am happy you are graduating today in excellence, honour and dignity.

“You should shun conflict or battling with other professionals in the same hospital or soak yourselves in an unresponsive contest.

“Rather focus your energy on scholarship and excellence.

“They will accuse you of medical negligence but one thing you will know is that the oath you took is a commitment to God and humanity”.

In a remark, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Aloysius, called for Public Private Partnerships initiative to take the college to the highest height.

A graduate, Dr Victor Eze, described the induction as a very special moment of his life.

“I am grateful to almighty God for sustaining me throughout my stay in the college.

“We spent an extra two years before being induced because of COVID-19 and ASUU strikes.

“I promise to honour the oath I took today as a doctor by discharging my duty professionally,” Eze said.