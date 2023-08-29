Tinubu appoints new board, management of NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) inclusive of the following Board and Management team members.

This is contained in a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tuesday in Abuja, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President, according to Ngelale said the appointment of the new board and management took immediate effect.

The Chairman and members of the board are:

Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta; Dr Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa, and Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers.

Others are: Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom; Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo and Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa.

Also in the board are: Abasi Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom; Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta and Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers.

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo; Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo and Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo.

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia; and Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River.

The three zonal members of the board are Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East; and Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.

“The President expects that the new board and management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.”