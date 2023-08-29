Navy hands over suspect, seized drugs, to NDLEA in Badagry

The Forward Operating Base of Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Tuesday handed over 13 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N5.5 million and one suspect to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Badagry.

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Navy Capt. Adams-Aliu, said the items were seized on August 24 and 27 at different places.

“On August 24, at about 10.00.p.m, the Base quick response team, acting on intelligence reports, raided some hideouts at Ashipa, at the Seme border.

“We discovered a particular building where cannabis sativa was being brought in from the Benin Republic and then distributed.

“One suspect was arrested with four sacks of cannabis sativa,” he said.

Adams-Aliu stated that on August 27, the team seized nine sacks of cannabis sativa valued at N5m.

“During another raid on August 27, at about 2.30.p.m the team seized another nine sacks of cannabis sativa at a place called Akoro beach, near Seme border.

“On sighting us, they fled, but we were able to recover the cannabis sativa. The hard drugs were smuggled into the country from Benin Republic.

“No suspect was arrested because they ran away,” he said.

He said that the total value of items seized was N5.5 million.

Adams-Aliu, handing over the items and suspect to Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, Alli Gambo, of Badagry Marine, said this was in compliance with the Nigerian Navy Trinity of action.

According to the commanding officer, this includes surveillance, response initiatives and law enforcement.

“Our response initiative is what led to this arrest, why we are here today, which means we are in the third phase of action.

“This is a handover of the suspect and the items to NDLEA for them to take over the case.”

The Commanding Officer recalled that after the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. E. I. Ogala was appointed in June 2023, he came out with his strategic directive.

“CNS strategic directive No. 6 of 2023, Paragraph 9, states clearly that the strategic end-state of Nigeria Navy operations is to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment.

“It is not possible that criminals will have safe passage within Nigeria waters. This is a warning to all criminal elements thinking that Nigeria waters can be for criminal activities,” he said.

Receiving the exhibits, Ali Gambo assured the navy that proper investigation would be conducted by the agency to reveal the real owner of the items.

He said that whatever the outcome would determine the effect of the exhibits.

Meanwhile, the suspect said he ventured into carrying hard drugs when his house got burnt and there was no hope for him to feed his family.

He appealed that he would not go back to hard drugs business if he was forgiven.