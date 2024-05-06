Estate agent docked for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker of N700,000

A 40-year-old estate agent, Solomon Olakunle, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker of N700,000.

Olakunle, who resides at Igbogbo area in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing two counts of obtaining under false pretences and stealing by conversion.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from January 5 to January 10 at Mile 12, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant obtained the amount from the complainant, Afolabi Sofia on the pretext of renting out one-bedroom flat to him.

The prosecutor said that based on trust, the complainant transferred the sum of N700, 000 into the defendant’s First bank account.

He said that the defendant, who refused to deliver the apartment as promised, absconded with the money.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 13 for mention.