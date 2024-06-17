Erotic Monday Night: Sex with my therapist at a resort, by Tiwa Says

It is important to set boundaries, especially these days when people are ready to walk over you if you let them. You should let it be known upfront the things you’re willing to tolerate and those that you can’t.

In this part of the world, boundaries are overlooked and anyone who insists on them is seen as difficult and snobbish. Still you owe it to yourself and your mental health to protect your space. This includes taking time out for yourself to refresh to avoid a burnout. Even people in relationships, sometimes need space from each other.

Things can get monotonous and resentments can set in. A weekend away by yourself every once in a while is always a good idea.

This past weekend I was invited to a girl’s weekend getaway at a resort centre. From the moment I stepped foot at the place, I felt a rush of tranquility. The first thing I did was take a nap. When I awoke, it felt like I was ready to take on the world.

Interestingly, it wasn’t an all-female thing after all. There were a few men there. We had a group session where we talked about Mental Health.

Guess who was one of the speakers? My therapist friend. I was glad to see him. It had been a while I went for a session.

After the day’s activities, he accompanied me to my room. We caught up on old times. I was finally able to offload to someone I trusted. It did me a lot of good. Never underestimate the power of good conversations.

As I hugged him in appreciation, I felt a familiar bulge below the waist. I hugged him tighter and ground on the bulge.

I felt his hands on my breasts, tracing my nipples. I shivered. I knelt before him, unzipped his pants and brought out the throbbing penis. It was hot. I put the hot sweetness in my mouth, teased the head with my tongue, then sucked on the entire dick. Almost gagging on it.

He moaned. I traced his inner thighs with my fingertips. I took his balls in my mouth one after the other, sucking and licking gently. He was completely at my mercy, moaning and holding down my head.

I got up, sat on him, and offered him my breasts to suck on. He sucked and squeezed them, making loud sucking noise. That was a great turn-on. I slipped his dick inside me and rode him. Slow and steady at first, but I increased the pace as he spanked me and said: “Give it to me baby.”

As our thighs slammed against each other, sweat dripping down our bodies. All I could think of was: “Why should anything be this pleasurable?” I dug my fingers into his shoulders as I came. He gave some more thrusts from beneath me, spanked me some more, and emptied his juice in me.

I collapsed on his chest and dosed off for some minutes. We took a walk around the resort centre later in the night.

