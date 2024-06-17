2024 Hajj: For smooth exercise, NAHCON Chair directs staff to shelve pilgrimage

Pragmatic steps and proactive measures taken by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and other critical stakeholders have been linked to the huge success recorded in the ongoing pilgrimage, by the coordinating body.

Among the measures included the directive by the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi to his staff to sacrifice performing this year’s Hajj.

Report by the Freedom Radio Group, Kaduna said Arabi ahead of time has “ordered all staff of the Commission to shelve the idea of performing Hajj this year, but only be at the service of pilgrims”.

Similarly, he reportedly threatened service providers with sanctions if they derelicted in the responsibilities they vowed to shoulder; a measure that could be said to have been responsible for the first class treatment and service to the Nigerian pilgrims this year.

It was also learnt that in order to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims get value for their money, some officials were sent by NAHCON to Saudi Arabia a month, or two before the commencement of this year’s Hajj airlift from Nigeria to the holy land.

This approach perhaps helped in ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims were, as humanly possible, well attended to since arrival.

Reactions from pilgrims so far indicated that the proactive measures have yielded desirable results as many have attested to good and quality feeding arrangements and services, logistics, smooth outbound airlifting of pilgrims among others.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian authorities and NAHCON have again been commended over their efforts to ensure comfort and complete peace of mind for pilgrims this year.

A pilgrim, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero, who spoke from Muna said there were a lot of improvement in services and even conduct of this year’s Hajj exercise compared to previous outings, adding though, it has been a norm for the Saudis to, after each Hajj operation, always search for ways; strategies to improve and enhance the conduct of the next exercise.

Bayero is of the opinion that Nigerian pilgrims this year really got value for their money, indicating that he was not surprised that this year’s Hajj fares were high.

He said, for the first time, pilgrims were adequately accommodated, well fed and all efforts to ensure their comfort, in terms of toiletries and other sundry necessary facilities for their ease and convenience have been stalked in the Mashã’ir – Muna, Arafah and Muzdalifah.

The pilgrim who said three square meals were provided promptly and adequately, further stated that the pilgrims never lacked even fruits and cool canned drinks to ward off the harsh weather conditions being experienced, which forced the Saudi authorities to prevent and delay pilgrims from going to the Jamrãt, the symbolic stoning of the devil, for at least five hours.

Alhaji Bayero, however, said the authorities needed to do more on conveniences which become crowded, a phenomenon that have been the nightmare of any pilgrim in the Mashã’ir areas for years.