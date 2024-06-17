Lawmaker seeks establishment of Entrepreneur University in Lagos

Paul Kalejaiye, House of Representatives member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency, has called for the establishment of Entrepreneur University in Lagos State.

Kalejaiye told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos, that he, in collaboration with his colleague, Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Constituency, had succeeded in raising the Bill at the House.

”We have moved a Bill asking for the establishment of an entrepreneur university in Lagos, to be sited in Ikorodu.

‘‘We have already done the first reading of the Bill, it is going to the second,” he said.

The lawmaker said that there was the need for the university, owing to the populous nature of Lagos State and the necessity for another federal university.

Also Read:

”We have only one federal university in Lagos, and considering the population; considering the heterogeneous nature of Lagos; there is a need for us to have a second university.

”We are not just looking for a university for university’s sake, we are looking at a specialised university, which will be an entrepreneur university.

‘‘This is where the people can learn skills, where people can learn things that will make them to be employable,” he said.

According to him, a lot of graduates are unemployable, hence, the need for them to undergo re-entrepreneurship training, re-convertibility training.

He said that nowadays, nobody spoke about how many degrees one had, as what was being talked about was how productive someone is, and what innovations one could bring into the system.

Kalejaiye said that he had been concerned about things that would bring development to Ajeromi-Ifelodun constituency, hence, had moved three motions (Bills), toward effecting positively on the constituents.

He said that one of his major concerns was the abandoned Federal Government Press in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, which was established in 1975.

According to him, the federal press was where bulletins, newsletters, gazettes were printed, when Lagos State was Federal Capital Territory.

”Since the Federal Government relocated to Abuja, the press has become very moribund.

‘‘The Federal Ministry of Information no longer carry out such exercises in that press, that press, more or less turned into an event centre where ceremonies and whatever take place.

”So, I succeeded in moving a motion on the floor of the House, asking for its convertibility into a skill and acquisition centre for the youths of our people.

”That have been passed and it is on that process as I speak with you, so I have been concerned about those things that will bring development to the area,” Kalejaiye said.