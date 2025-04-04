Eve’s Desire: Why people are opting for connections without commitments, by Tiwa Says

I was having lunch with a friend the other day when she told me that she was back in the dating game and she had a few men she was dating at the moment. I was curious to know the details and she went ahead to tell me that she valued her freedom and didn’t want to be tied down to anyone. She is a middle-aged divorcee with grown-up adult children.

I understood her completely. You get to a certain stage in life you just want to be free and do your own thing. Besides, the relationship scene is very complicated these days with each party coming to the table with a set of unrealistic expectations and a whole lot of baggage from previous relationships.

This kills the partnership even before it starts. Still because being alone is not an option for most people, they get entangled only to disentangle soon afterwards because of individual differences.

These complications have made some people decide to stick to dating instead of committing to a more serious commitment. Interestingly a lot of people confuse the two, using the words interchangeably to mean the same thing.

There is a difference between dating and having a relationship. If you are looking to explore, here are things you need to know:

Dating is typically referred to as the initial stage of getting to know someone, where couples go on casual outings and spend time together to see if they are compatible. It is often more focused on getting to know each other and enjoying each other’s company without any commitment.

On the other hand, a relationship is a more serious commitment between two individuals who have decided to be exclusive with each other. In a relationship, both partners have agreed to be together and work towards building a future together. There is a deeper level of emotional connection and a greater sense of commitment and loyalty in a relationship compared to just dating.

In summary, dating is more casual and focused on exploring the possibility of a relationship, while a relationship is a more committed and serious partnership between two people.

Still both involve spending time with someone you are interested in. But there are some key differences between the two. Here are a few:

1. Purpose and Commitment: When you are dating someone, you may be seeing multiple people at once and the main focus is getting to know each other and determining compatibility. In contrast, being in a relationship typically involves exclusivity and a commitment to each other. The purpose of a relationship is to build a deeper connection and work towards a future together.

2. Emotional Investment: In a relationship, there is often a higher level of emotional investment and attachment compared to dating. You may be more vulnerable and open with your partner in a relationship, as you have established a deeper bond.

3. Expectations and Communication: In a relationship, there are clearer expectations and boundaries. You have likely had conversations about your future together, where you both stand in terms of commitment, and what you want from the relationship. Communication is also more important in a relationship as you work towards resolving conflicts and building a strong partnership.

4. Time and Energy: Being in a relationship often requires more time and energy than dating. You are likely to spend more time together, make plans for the future, and support each other in various aspects of your lives. In dating, the time and energy investment may be more casual and sporadic.

5. Longevity and Exclusivity: A relationship is typically seen as more serious and a long-term commitment compared to dating, which can be more casual and short-term. When you are in a relationship, you are committed to each other and working towards building a future together.

In conclusion, dating is often more casual and exploratory, while being in a relationship involves a higher level of commitment, exclusivity, and emotional investment. Each stage has its own purpose and dynamics. And what works best for you will depend on your individual preferences and goals.

To break it down, here are some reasons why more people are opting for dating rather than committing to a relationship these days:

1. Fear of commitment: In today’s fast-paced society, some individuals may be hesitant to commit to a long-term relationship due to fear of getting hurt or feeling trapped. Dating allows them to explore their options and have more freedom.

2. Casual dating culture: With the rise of dating apps and social media, casual dating has become more common and accepted. Many people prefer to keep things casual and not rush into a serious relationship.

3. Focus on personal growth: Some people are prioritising their own personal growth and development over being in a committed relationship. They may feel that being single allows them to focus on themselves and their goals without the distraction of a partner.

4. Lack of time: Busy schedules and demanding careers can make it difficult for some individuals to dedicate the time and energy needed for a committed relationship. Dating allows them to socialise and meet new people without the pressure of a serious commitment.

5. Fear of failure: In today’s society, there is often a fear of failing in relationships and not living up to societal expectations. Some individuals may prefer to keep things light and casual to avoid the potential pain of a failed relationship.

Overall, each individual has their own reasons for choosing to date rather than committing to a relationship, and it is important to respect and understand their choices.

It is interesting to note that while some people will progress to the relationship stage after the dating phase, there are others who will rather remain in the dating phase. Apart from the fact that this phase has less complications, it keeps things fresh.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure it is something that works for you.

Do not be pressured to get into a relationship just because you feel that it is what is expected of you or because of peer pressure.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

