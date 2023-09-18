Erotic Monday Night: Quickie at company dinner, by Tiwa Says

I’m not a fan of quickies because I don’t believe sex should be rushed. I like to get in the mood, build up the excitement, and finally reach the climax.

This is not usually the case with quickies. However, I had an episode that almost made me a fan of quickies.

So the other day we had our sales closing at the office. It usually goes on for about three days. On the final day, it is wrapped up with dinner and drinks for everyone.

This time we surpassed our sales target. So it was double celebration. We all had dinner at the company’s usual spot, a nice Chinese restaurant. The food was good and everyone had enough to eat. Some even had take-aways.

I excused myself to use the restroom. But when I got there, I was confused by the signs on the doors. So I just walked into one of the doors. As I got in, I bumped into a man. Oh my God!

I looked up and it was Dave. We both busted out laughing. He teased: “Are you stalking me now?” I smiled and said: “Maybe.” Dave continued to tease: “So now that you have found me, what are you going to do?” I answered: “That depends on what you want.”

He drew me close, pulled up my dress and said: “I want this pussy.” I replied salivating: “It’s all yours baby.” The back and forth was thrilling and got me excited. He turned me against the wall, pulled my panties to the side and penetrated me doggie style..

“You want this dick?” He breathed on me. “Yes, I do,” I replied. “This coochie is creaming for your dick,” I moaned.

He fucked me hard and fast, breathing heavily and saying: “Take it baby…. It’s all yours.” He held and squeezed both my breasts as he fucked me, but I didn’t mind. The roughness added to the excitement. I was pleasantly surprised to be so aroused. It was a different kind of feel for me.

To crown it all, he rubbed on my clit with his finger while he continued thrusting. I had to hold myself back from moaning out loud so no one would hear us. I came just as he held my neck and poured his juice inside me.

It was a sweet fuck indeed even if it was short and unplanned. I guess the possibility of getting caught also added to the fun. The downside of this kind of fuck is that it makes you want more action. If you know what I mean.

Anyway, Dave cleaned himself up and exited the restroom. I got out after him and entered the right convenience this tIme. I took my time so it won’t be suspicious. I got to the table about five minutes after Dave did.

We kept smiling at each other for the rest of the evening. He had promised we would see later and I was looking forward to that.

