Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, said it has arrested a motorcyclist, identified as Afeez Mustapha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger in the state.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest in a statement posted on X on Friday.
According to Odutola, the motorcyclist was conveying the female passenger to a destination when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route different from that of the passenger.
Upon getting to a desolate location, he took advantage of the victim and reportedly perpetrated the crime.
Also Read:
- Deputy Vice Chancellor sacked over false petition
- JUST IN: Tinubu confers GCON on Awujale as he celebrates 90th birthday
- Motorcyclist arrested for raping female passenger in Ogun
- Deputy Vice Chancellor sacked over alleged false petition
- Court charges anti-Tinubu protester with inciting disturbance
Odutola wrote, “Commercial motorcycle rider arrested for rape on May 9, 2024. One Afeez Mustapha is in SCID for sexual assault of a female passenger, after diverting to a route different from that of the passenger.”