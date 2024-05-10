Motorcyclist arrested for raping female passenger in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, said it has arrested a motorcyclist, identified as Afeez Mustapha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest in a statement posted on X on Friday.

According to Odutola, the motorcyclist was conveying the female passenger to a destination when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route different from that of the passenger.

Upon getting to a desolate location, he took advantage of the victim and reportedly perpetrated the crime.

Odutola wrote, “Commercial motorcycle rider arrested for rape on May 9, 2024. One Afeez Mustapha is in SCID for sexual assault of a female passenger, after diverting to a route different from that of the passenger.”