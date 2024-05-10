Eve’s Desire: Breakdown in relationships, tips to combat it, by Tiwa Says

Communication is crucial in a relationship. It’s an invisible rope that binds the partners. So when couples stop communicating, it begins to create a lot of problems and sometimes even causes the breakdown of the relationship.

Lack of communication in a relationship can also cause misunderstandings. IT can lead to trust issues and conflicts.

Couples who do not communicate well frequently experience emotional instability and disconnection. They experience loneliness, frustration, and unimportance in their relationship.

Here are some signs of a communication breakdown in a relationship:

Your partner doesn’t listen

Your partner invalidates your feelings

Your partner interrupts you in a conversation

They are constantly distracted

They use aggressive language

They practice stonewalling during conflict

They are defensive

They lack empathy

They have poor emotional intelligence

They don’t manage their tone or inflection

There are various reasons why couples stop communicating with each other. These include:

– Differing communication styles are a major contributing factor to communication breakdown in relationships. Individuals communicate their needs, feelings, and thoughts in a variety of ways. While some people prefer to avoid conflict or be more passive in their communication, others might be more direct and assertive. Because different people communicate in different ways, there may be miscommunication and conflict because one person may interpret the other’s communication as aggressive or passive-aggressive.

Also Read:

– A weak ability to listen is another element that leads to communication breakdown in relationships. A lack of ability to listen can impede understanding and connection in a relationship. Listening is a critical skill for effective communication. Often, people are either uninterested in what the other person is saying, preoccupied with their thoughts, or distracted by outside influences. Communication breakdowns and message misunderstandings can arise from this lack of focus and participation in the discussion.

– A major contributing factor to communication breakdown in relationships is emotional barriers. Fear of being vulnerable, trauma from the past, insecurities, and a lack of trust are examples of emotional barriers. These emotional barriers can make it difficult for people to communicate honestly and openly, which can result in miscommunication and misunderstandings. A breakdown in the emotional bond between partners and the development of resentment and frustration can occur when emotions are not properly expressed.

– In addition, outside variables may also be a part of a relationship’s communication breakdown. The impact of various life challenges, including financial difficulties and work-related stress, can be substantial on an individual’s capacity for effective communication. People may lack the mental and emotional resources necessary to have a healthy conversation with their partners when they are overburdened by outside demands. Communication breakdowns can result from leaving significant issues unaddressed and unresolved.

A relationship where there is a communication breakdown may suffer serious repercussions. Ineffective communication between partners can result in unsolved disputes, accumulated animosity, and a feeling of alienation. These problems have the potential to weaken the relationship’s base over time, which could eventually cause emotional distance, a decline in intimacy, and the relationship’s breakdown. Furthermore, inadequate communication can worsen issues in the relationship by affecting other facets of life like parenting and group decision-making.

A lot of tactics can be used to handle and avoid communication breakdown in a relationship:

– First and foremost, partners must learn about and comprehend their communication preferences and styles. Understanding and appreciating the variations in communication styles enable people to modify and customise their strategy to suit their partner’s requirements. Furthermore, improving one’s ability to actively listen can greatly enhance interpersonal communication. Giving the speaker your undivided attention, exhibiting empathy, and asking for clarification when necessary are all components of active listening. Partners can lower the likelihood of misunderstandings and disputes by actively listening to each other to make sure they fully comprehend the message.

– Be proactive with your communication.

Often, communication issues come up during times of conflict. When discussing how to avoid communication issues, consider coming up with a plan after cooling off.

Some things to consider when making a conflict plan include:

Make a list of the challenges

Limit the conversation to 30 minutes and one topic

Take turns sharing how you feel

Don’t interrupt. Write things down if you have to.

Manage your feelings

Discuss whether taking “breaks” during the conversation is okay ahead of time

Put your phone away and turn the television or computer off. Be present.

Maintain good eye contact

– Another essential component of keeping relationships intact is fostering an atmosphere of safety and acceptance for communication. People are more likely to communicate their needs, wants, and thoughts honestly and genuinely when there is an environment of trust and openness. This can help couples connect and understand each other better, which can keep tension and misunderstandings from growing.

– Couples should also focus on overcoming emotional obstacles and increasing their emotional intelligence. Understanding, recognising, and controlling one’s own emotions as well as those of others are components of emotional intelligence. People can become more conscious of their emotional barriers and take steps to overcome them by having higher emotional intelligence. This can foster an environment in the relationship where communication is honest, open, and vulnerable.

– Finally, it is critical that couples actively prioritise spending time and energy on developing their relationship. Relationships can easily fall behind other commitments and responsibilities in our technologically advanced, fast-paced society.

However, setting aside time for meaningful communication is crucial to sustaining a strong and happy relationship. This can be achieved in several ways such as by scheduling frequent date nights, setting aside time for conversation, or even obtaining professional assistance through couples therapy. Relationships require continual investment and effort, and by actively working on communication, couples can prevent breakdowns and build a stronger foundation for their relationship.

In summary, poor communication in a relationship can have serious effects on the emotional bond and longevity of the partnership. It is a complicated problem. Communication breakdown can result from a variety of factors, including discrepancies in communication styles, inadequate listening abilities, emotional obstacles, and outside influences.

However, couples can address and prevent communication breakdown, fostering a healthier and more fulfilling connection with their partners, by increasing awareness, emotional intelligence, active listening skills, and relationship prioritisation.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight (Friday) in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says. The chatroom opens at 10pm every Friday.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: The Eagle Online Nigeria.

#tiwa_says; 09161129108; tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.