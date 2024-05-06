Erotic Monday Night: Freaky night at a freak party, by Tiwa Says

Sexual preference is a personal thing but it is very important when it comes to achieving sexual fulfillment. One of such preferences is sexual kink and fetishes.

I know a lot of people shy away from talking about these things but behind closed doors. They do wonders.

I don’t believe people should be judged by their sexual preference. After all, it’s all just about pleasure. I don’t have to be defined by another person’s definition of pleasure. My pleasure is peculiar to me and should be my business alone. And also my partner’s.

I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t have one sexual kink or the other, but people are not forthright about it because they’ve been made to believe that it’s not normal. Who determines what’s normal anyway?

I guess not everyone is closed-minded because recently I got an invite to a freak party. I was super excited because it was a new thing and I am a sucker for new adventures.

Anyway the party was everything I imagined and more. A lot of people had on masks and so did I. I had on a sexy red costume that made me feel super sexy. I went to the party with the intention to have fun and I was enjoying every bit of it.

I met a guy who was dressed in a Superman costume. That was what attracted him to me. We got on so well. It was like we had known each other for years. After some minutes on the dance floor, we decided to go get some fresh air. The apartment had gotten stuffy because of the crowd.

We went to his car and continued to talk while listening to some slow music. As we spoke, I put my feet on his knees and that’s where it started to get interesting. He asked me what my kink was. This was expected because we were at a freak party after all. I told him without hesitation. Then I asked about his. He smiled and said he would rather show me.

He raised my legs and started to lick my feet, giving special attention to each toe. Oh my! It was pleasure in its raw form. I didn’t expect to get so much pleasure from that.

He continued for a few more minutes till I couldn’t take it anymore. I grabbed him and kissed him passionately, sticking my tongue in and sucking on his lips. I basically fucked his mouth. It was loud too.

I told him to get in the back seat while I stayed in front with his naked ass facing me. I gave him a hand job from the back like I was milking a cow. I also spread his butt cheeks and tickled his butt hole. He moaned. Loudly. I stuck my little finger in and rotated it. This guy was in heaven. I continued till he poured his juice into my hands.

Now your turn, he said. He got my boobs out of my dress and sucked on them. While he was doing that, he spread my legs and stuck his finger in. I was wet already, so it was a slippery ride.

I love a guy who knows how to suck a woman’s breast well. He sure knew what he was doing. On top and below. I didn’t want him to stop. I kept moving my waist to the rhythm of his fingers. He must have hit my G spot because I came. Not once but twice, simultaneously.

What a ride. And we didn’t even fuck! We cleaned ourselves up and went back to the party. I’m glad I accepted the invitation.

So back to the matter, what’s your kink?

