Erotic Monday Night: Picture booth sex at a party, by Tiwa Says

Where did the idea of macho men come from? From bible accounts, even the first man Adam was not exactly portrayed as a macho man. Yes, he named all the animals and was in charge of everything, but the bible does not record that he was macho or strongly built or that he spoke in hard and harsh tones.

So I wonder why the men these days like to prove some kind of superiority.. Really, there’s no contest.

Maybe men think that being macho makes them attractive. Well, maybe in clothes and from afar, but when we’re up close and personal, I want my man to speak to me softly but firmly.

For clarity’s sake being macho is not all about physique. It’s also about how you express yourself as a man. The strength and tone of your voice. And your ability to take charge without being controlling. Interestingly these types of men are also better lovers.

That’s my kind of man and I found him at a party the other day. It was at a wedding reception and we connected. You know me. I like intelligent conversations. And I got that with him. We talked about a lot of things and laughed about others. It also happened that we had a lot in common.

There was this masculinity about him that was without effort or force. He wasn’t trying to choke me with his masculinity. Yet, it was felt. That, for me, is sexy as hell. After the reception, we said our goodbyes and parted ways.

The after-party was much later in the night at a nightclub. I got on the dance floor as soon as I got in. The DJ was dishing out some really nice mixes. I had been dancing for a few minutes when someone tapped me on my shoulder. It was my charming friend from the reception.

Did I forget to mention that? He is indeed charming. He had a drink for me. We continued to dance for some time. The DJ was so good.

I had heels on, so my feet started to ache and we had to go and sit. We continued from where we stopped earlier in the day. Absolutely oblivious of the crowd.

There were two booths for picture-taking, but one was without lights and not in use. So we went into it without being noticed. We just wanted to be away from the crowd. It was dark and very cozy. And if one didn’t even have the intention to be sensual, the atmosphere was screaming for it.

My charming friend started by kissing my neck. Slowly. Then he slipped the strap of my dress off my shoulder and kept kissing till he got to my breasts.

He sucked on my breast like he was eating a food he enjoyed. Savouring every taste. I started to moan and wonder how this guy knew my breasts were the most sensitive part of my body.

He sucked on and started to rub my thighs. Slowly. Intentionally. He caressed way up to my pussy. I was wearing a G-string. He pulled it to the side and started to rub on my clitoris. As pleasure overtook me, I spread my legs wide.

When he noticed that my juices had begun to flow, he slipped his finger in my pussy and fingered me. Not too fast and not too slow. My moans were louder at this point, but I managed to keep it down because some of the other guests were passing.

I had managed to get his dick out of his pants so I was also stroking him. His precum slipped down my fingers as I massaged his dick head. I continued to give him a hand job as he fingered me. He bent his head and used his tongue to tickle my clitoris. I held his head down as I came.

I sat on him and put his dick in me. I rode him in a reverse cowgirl sitting position. Oh baby you’re sweet, he moaned. I ground my hips on him and even played with his balls as I fucked him. He said: “I’m coming baby.” And indeed he came.

We arranged ourselves afterward and stepped out of the booth. Only then did we notice my juice on his beard. We both went to our different conveniences to freshen up.

What we had was just a teaser. We went to his place after the party and we continued from where we stopped. We fucked till we were both drained. In the morning, he made me breakfast and drove me home afterwards.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.