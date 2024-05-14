Tariff hike: Jos DisCo, TCN offices sealed off by NLC, TUC

The offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCo) in Bauchi have been reportedly sealed by officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

It was gathered that the leadership and members of the two unions converged at the entrance of the main office of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, where they sealed the gate and prevented staff and other visitors from entering the building.

The two labour union enforcement moved to the NERC and TCN offices in different locations within Bauchi metropolis to ensure they were also closed.

Members of the two unions were seen displaying placards with various inscriptions, like “NLC/TUC Says No To Exploitation,” “No Segregation in Power Supply,” and “No More Band A, B, or even Z.”

Speaking to members during the protest, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu, NLC Chairperson, Bauchi State said, “The joint NEC of the NLC and TUC wrote the same letter to them to reverse the tariff, and we issued a letter which we are expecting them to reverse.

“Their failure to reverse it is the result of what we are implementing here this morning and across the nation.

Also Read:

“We have received reliable information that the JEDC office in Yelwa is selling units and making remittances, we are going there to stop that.

“We will ensure that the entire office were shut down, no operations.

“It’s a clarion call for all of us to stand resolutely. We have started this struggle, and there is no going back until the new tariff on electricity is reversed.

“We know how we are suffering, and everyone knows that Nigerians are facing hard times. Even with the increase, the supply is not there.

“Therefore, we are calling on the Federal Government to immediately reverse it. Otherwise, there is no going back, we will shut down the whole electricity supply system in this country.”