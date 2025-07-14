Anglican Church reiterates stance on LGBTQ

The Anglican Communion in Nigeria has reiterated its stance against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) orientation.

Rev. Nneoyi Egbe, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Calabar, made the remark during a press conference to mark the second session of the 12th Synod of the Diocese in Calabar on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the synod, ‘’Image which Thou has Set Up,’’ is drawn from the book of Daniel, chapter 3 verse 18.

Egbe said that the synod would commence on Wednesday, July 16 to end on Sunday, July 20.

He explained that the stance of the church in Nigeria and many other provinces worldwide that had coalesced into the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) did not welcome same-sex issues

He stated, “God or the Bible has not changed, so we are not changing on this matter of LGBTQ.’’

According to him, “we do not condemn them, in fact, we welcome them but we tell them clearly what the Bible said.

’’If they are willing to receive it and repent, that is okay, we love them.

“But our position as a church is that we don’t condone or tolerate LGBTQ in any way; marriage, according to God’s plan, is between a man and a woman, nothing else,” Egbe said.

Speaking further, the bishop stated that the church was investing in its schools and their target was bringing up children who were completely balanced intellectually and in character.

This, he said, was to create a better future for the society, explaining that moral decadence in schools started when the government took over schools from the churches.

‘’Today, the churches have to reinvent their relevance by reopening church schools to bring back morals in our education,’’ Egbe said.

