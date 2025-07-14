Kano NNPP debunks rumours of Kwankwaso’s defection to ADC

The Kano State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has debunked the rumours circulating that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is defecting to the African Democratic Congress.

Hashimu Dungurawa, Kano State Chairman of NNPP, who was speaking to journalists on Monday, noted that Kwankwaso is not one of those pushover politicians who make decisions without appraising and thinking deeply about their consequences.

“The question of Kwankwaso joining ADC or any other party is just a miscalculation of politicians who are afraid of the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, but I know Kwankwaso too well; he is not in a hurry to show where he is going.

“Don’t forget, Kwankwaso today is the political leader of Northern Nigeria, and every politician specifically in this region, is looking up to him, so it will be malicious to say he is decamping out for now,” he said.

He added, “Why are Nigeria politicians panicking about Kwankwaso movements? Let them calm down, the time of decision is yet to come, we are people who are too calculative, we don’t just take actions without due consideration.”

Addressing speculations that Kwankwaso was seen in places talking to other camps, Dungurawa said, “As a politician who has a PhD in the field, do you expect him to hide himself or desert people? No way. He can talk to anybody, but it does not mean anything, it is a normal thing.

“Those so-called followers and supporters of Kwankwaso who are jittery of where he is going, they are pretending followers, but the genuine ones know that Kwankwaso doesn’t take any decisions without consulting them and seeking advice from as low as a ward supporter.”

On the performances of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the last two years, the NNPP Chairman said the opposition is today overwhelmed by the works of the governor to the extent that they don’t talk again.

“Governor Yusuf’s heavy infrastructural development overwhelmed the opposition. They can’t even show their presence anywhere in Kano, that is why we are proud of what he is doing,” he said.

