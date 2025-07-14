Buhari: SGF Akume postpones meeting with SSGs

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has announced the postponement of the scheduled meeting with Secretaries to the State Governments (SSGs), earlier slated to hold on July 15th and 16th, 2025 in Jos, Plateau State.

A statement released on Thursday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed that the decision is in honour of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and in observance of the state burial and period of national mourning declared by the Federal Government.

The statement added that a new date for the meeting will be communicated in due course.

