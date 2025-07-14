Kosarachi: Why we handed disputed child to suspected traffickers — Lagos (8)

The investigation into the torture of a 10-year-old Kosarachi, a housemaid, by madam Ifeoma Okoye, continues as the Lagos State Government officially responded to a Freedom of Information (FoI) Request sent to the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, requesting to know why a child whose paternity is being contested by two families was secretly spirited out of the government shelter and handed over one of the families without recourse to due process or other parties involved in the matter. JULIANA FRANCIS reports on the latest development:

The Lagos State Government has finally responded to a Freedom of Information (FoI) Request seeking to know, among many other things, why a child in a paternity dispute was secretly handed over to one of the families without recourse to the second party or child protection groups that were nominal complainants in the case.

The letter, signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, in reaction to the FoI request, offered the explanation.

Oke-Osanyintolu claimed that the child was handed over to the supposed parents who trafficked her because the government was unaware that there was a paternity dispute.

The government said of the Lagos State Police: “The other issues raised in your letter, particularly those concerning prosecution, trafficking allegations, and claims of conspiracy, fall within the jurisdiction of the Nigeria Police Force, which is legally mandated to investigate and prosecute such matters.”

The government further claimed: “However, the court granted temporary custody to Mr. and Mrs. Chikordi due to the child’s emotional attachment to them.”

There was no mention of the government going to push to ensure the arrest of this couple, who trafficked a child into domestic servitude, indirectly causing her to be tortured and depriving her of education.

In the Lagos State Child Rights Law, trafficking a child for such arduous work, torturing a child and denying a child education, is a criminal offence and should have consequences. The Lagos State Government failed to follow the law in this instance.

While most children were running off to school, the child, Kosarachi, was made to do laundry, dishes, and sweep, and still got brutally beaten by her madam, Ifeoma Okoye. Kosarachi’s head and body were mappings of old and new wounds inflicted on her by Okoye.

To date, Okoye, a prime suspect in a case that gave birth to another paternity dispute, is yet to be arrested, though sources insisted she has returned to Lagos State.

She was assisted by her church, Christ Holy Church International, Festac, to leave Lagos State. To date, nobody has been held accountable in the church for assisting Okoye to evade justice or for repeatedly torturing a child while her children are schooling overseas.

The Lagos State government, in a letter dated July 7, 2025, responded thus: “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 16th June, 2025 on the above subject involving Kasarachi Chikordi, a 10-year-old female child.

“This is in response to the numerous concerns raised in your letter regarding the allegation that the Lagos Police Gender Unit and the Lagos State Ministry Of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) colluded to secretly release the child to one of the claimants, allegedly involved in trafficking without conducting a DNA test, even though an NGO had already covered the cost for the test.

“For the record, the case originated from the Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC), Alakara and was documented in a Police Extract dated 29th October 2024. The extract stated that the child was physically abused by her guardian, Mrs. Ifeoma Okoye. In response, the Child Protection Unit promptly rescued the child and placed her in a registered orphanage pending further social investigations.

“The Ministry, through the Family Social Services Unit, Alimosho, conducted a comprehensive social investigation by visiting all relevant persons and locations mentioned in the Police Extract and Referral documents.

“These included Rev. Sister Justina Nelson of 1st Avenue Close, House 7, Festac Town, Lagos, and Barrister Ifeanyi Mbanusi, a church member who is actively involved in the case. At no point during this process was any allegation of paternity dispute or trafficking raised by any of the respondents.

“Although the child was subsequently released to Mr. and Mrs. Chikordi, the presumed biological parents, by the Family Court 2, Ogba on 12th March 2025, after the couple presented documentation which was accepted by the court as evidence of biological parentage. However, upon being informed of a new paternity dispute, the Ministry acted immediately.

“Further to the above, all parties were recalled to Lagos, and the matter was reopened in court. A hearing was fixed for 11th June, 2025, where the court ordered that a DNA test be carried out at the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for the parties.

“It is important to clarify that the child’s Care Order has been reinstated. However, the court granted temporary custody to Mr. and Mrs. Chikordi due to the child’s emotional attachment to them. The matter is scheduled to return to court on 9th July, 2025.

“Please note the following important clarifications: The Ministry of Youth and Social Development is a professional and child-centred agency, strictly guided by the Lagos State Child Rights Law 2015 (as amended) and committed to upholding the best interests of every child. The Ministry did not and will never conspire with any organisation, religious body, or government entity to compromise the rights or safety of any child in Lagos State and elsewhere.

“All steps taken in this matter have followed due process, including documented referrals, social investigations, court proceedings and follow-up actions.

“The other issues raised in your letter, particularly those concerning prosecution, trafficking allegations, and claims of conspiracy, fall within the jurisdiction of the Nigeria Police Force, which is legally mandated to investigate and prosecute such matters.

“I hope this response offers clarity regarding the Ministry’s role and actions in this matter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency, professionalism and the safeguarding of every child entrusted to our care.”

The FoI request, dated June 16, 2025, was addressed to the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, through the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy. The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) was also copied.

The FoI request to Lagos State Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development reads: “Under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, we hereby apply for confirmation of allegations of human rights abuses perpetrated against a 10-year-old girl and shoddy investigations. Securitynewsalert.com is an online medium dedicated to reporting security and human rights violations in Nigeria.

“Over the past months, we have been conducting an investigation focused on finding out those who trafficked and then inflicted bodily harm on the minor, hoping to hold them accountable.

“Our investigation has raised serious concerns about Gender Unit Culpability and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) attempting to truncate justice, allowing traffickers to escape justice and handing the child in question to one of the parents without due process.

“This is a case of child trafficking, child physical abuse, child labour, child deprivation of education and child paternity first reported at the Festac Police Station and transferred to the Police Gender Unit.

“This case involves a 10-year-old girl identified as Kosarachi, repeatedly brutalised with shoe heels by her madam, Mrs Ifeoma Okoye, who was assisted by her wealthy church, Christ Holy Church International, to flee Lagos last year, but now back, according to sources.

“The case, which started with child trafficking and maltreatment, nosedived into a paternity issue, with two families claiming to be parents of the minor. It is more concerning that this is happening in Lagos State, a State famed for protecting children and following due process.

“Specifically, we are requesting the following information; to know why the Lagos Police Gender Unit and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) conspired and secretly gave the child to one of the claimants (supposed parents that trafficked her) without a DNA test, which an NGO had already paid for.

“To know why the Lagos State Police Command is yet to arrest Madam Ifeoma Okoye after she inflicted injuries on a minor, who is her maid and deprived her of basic education and to know why nobody at the Christ Holy Church International, which shielded Madam Ifeoma Okoye from arrest and helped her to escape arrest, has not been held accountable.

“To know why Festac Police Division collected N220,000 from the same church for the alleged tracking and picking of Ifeoma Okoye, yet she is still at large after several months and to know why Mrs Chikodi (alleged mother of the minor) and Gift (alleged aunt of the victim), who trafficked her into domestic servitude to Lagos State from Imo State, with each collecting monthly N10,000 and N20,000 respectively from Ifeoma Okoye, were at Lagos State Police Command and were not arrested.”

It also stated that under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Lagos State Child Rights Law, Okoye, Mrs. Chikodi, and Gift have all breached the law and should be held accountable.

The FoI mentioned some relevant laws, stating: “The Child Rights Law Section 10 states: ‘Every child is entitled to respect the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no child shall be—(a) subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment, including sexual abuse; (b) subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“(c) subjected to attacks upon his honour or reputation; or (d) held in slavery or servitude, while in the care of a parent, legal guardian, school authority or any other person having authority for the care of the child.

“Section 14 of the CRA says that every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education, and every parent or guardian shall ensure that their child or ward attends and completes their basic school education.

“Okoye, Mrs Chikodi and Gift also breached Section 25 of CRA, which states thus, ‘Subject to this Law, no child shall be—(a) subjected to any forced or exploitative labour, or (d) employed as a domestic help outside his own home or family environment.’

“The Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (NAPTIP) in Nigeria criminalises the exploitation of humans. Article 5 of the Act states that parties must criminalise practices that exploit humans, including sexual and labour exploitation, while Article 3(b) says that ‘consent is irrelevant if any means of trafficking are used, such as force, deception, coercion, or abduction. Even if these means are not used, it is still trafficking if a child is involved.”

