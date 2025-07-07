Erotic Monday Night: My encounter with a virgin, by Tiwa Says 

I know a lot of men fantasise about marrying virgins and some even make it a requirement for marriage. But more than half of the men I have spoken to told me that they would rather not have virgins as girlfriends or wives. These men said they don’t want women who they have to teach bedmatics. Instead, they want experienced women who will slut them out in the bedroom.

I find this to be very amusing. Talk about eating your cake and having it. Men want godly women whose godliness is defined by their lack of sexual partners yet they want a porn star in the bedroom. That is a gist for another day.

Interestingly, women also prefer experienced men to virgin men. It is the general belief that a virgin man won’t know how to handle a woman. I used to believe that as well until I met Essien.

Essien and I used to work in the same office, but I left the organisation. So we lost contact. One random evening while taking a stroll, we met again. He had a friend who just moved into my estate.

We reconnected and his visit to my estate became more regular. Essien was a shy guy, but he was deep. I enjoyed having conversations with him because he was very intelligent. I noticed though that he never tried to kiss me even though I could see the desire in his eyes.

While we were gisting on a rainy evening, I finally asked him about his sexcapades. I was shocked when he said he had never had sex. I probed further because I was already imagining him as being gay. He allayed my fears when he said he had not found anyone he wanted to connect with that way. That seemed so sweet. Very unlike the regular men.

I told him that I noticed how he looked at me and he didn’t deny that. All of a sudden, I was shy, but I moved close to him and kissed him. I was shocked when he responded passionately. His lips were soft and he kissed like a pro. I had to stop and comment: “For a novice, you kiss well.” He smiled.

Essien held my neck and kissed me deeper, probing gently and sucking my lips softly. I melted. He continued to kiss my neck and I noticed his fingers fumbling with the buttons of my dress. Somehow, he got all the buttons undone.

This guy placed soft wet kisses all over my body. When he got to my breast, I was waiting for him to suck on them, but he continued kissing me till he got between my legs. He then slipped two fingers in my already wet pussy. And as he fingered me, he sucked on my nipples.

I thought I was supposed to be the pro here. I moaned and rubbed his head. I traced his dick from his shorts. I rubbed it. My God! It was huge! I unzipped him and pulled down his pants. His dick snapped out. I massaged the shaft. He had a beautiful dick, I cannot lie.

I continued to massage him as he fingered me. His juice dripped down my finger. I pressed his head hard on my breasts as I came, shaking in the intensity of the orgasm.

I wanted the sex to be special for him. So I asked that he sat on one of the dining chairs. I sat on him and put his dick in me. It felt so perfect. I looked him in the eyes as I rode him. He looked back at me and made soft moaning sounds while I fucked him.

He squeezed my breasts and held my waist, lifting me up and down following my rhythm. I moved my body a little further away from him so I could grind and bounce properly. He was having so much pleasure, his eyes turned red. I fastened my pace, fucking him and licking his face.

Finally, he groaned: “Oh baby,” and emptied the full tank he had been carrying about inside me. It was a moment to treasure. We held each other for a couple of minutes before disentangling.

We went to the bathroom, took a shower together and gisted even more. Needless to say he slept at my place that night. We had more rounds that were just as special as the first one before daybreak. He remains one of my special ones till date. So much for being a virgin.

