Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, buried in Ijebu Ode

The Awujale of Ijebuland and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has been laid to rest at his private residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The revered monarch, who passed away at the age of 91, was interred on Monday according to traditional rites in a solemn ceremony attended by dignitaries, royal family members, and high chiefs of the Ijebu Traditional Council.

Other dignitaries at the burial ceremony include the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; former governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote and Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 D Ultimate.

Oba Adetona, who reigned for more than six decades, was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.

His burial marked the end of an era for the Ijebu nation, which he led with distinction, modernity, and an unwavering commitment to justice and Yoruba cultural values.

While the final rites were held in strict adherence to tradition and privacy, hundreds of Ijebu sons and daughters gathered across the town to pay their respects to a monarch many described as “fearless,” “principled,” and “a beacon of integrity.”

Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Adetona ascended the throne in 1960 at the young age of 26.

Educated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, he became Awujale at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

