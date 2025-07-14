Ogun workers begin indefinite strike

Organised Labour in Ogun has embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-remittance of pension deductions and non-implementation of minimum wage by the state government, among others.

This was contained in a statement by the NLC Chairman, Demola Hameed-Benco, on Monday in Abeokuta.

It said the decision was reached at the statewide congress held by state civil service workers and the organised labour.

According to the statement, workers were forced to withdraw their services, particularly over the dysfunctional Ogun State Pension Law (OGSPRL) 2008 amended by 2013 Law, which established the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

“Arising from the resolution reached at the general parliament of Ogun state civil and public service workers, all members are directed to withdraw their services till further notice.

“The congress warns that any worker who disobeys the directive does so at their own risk, the union will not bear responsibility for such actions.

“The NLC urges the Ogun government to, as soon as possible, call for dialogue to address the concerns of the teeming workers.

“We shall continue to keep you updated on further development. A workers united can never be defeated. Solidarity forever,” the statement read in parts.

