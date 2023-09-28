DSS establishes new Directorate, appoints pioneer Director

The Department of State Services has established the Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications and appointed Dr. Peter Afunanya as the pioneer Director.

A statement from the DSS on Wednesday in Abuja confirmed the establishment of the Directorate and new appointment.

It said the establishment of the DPRSC was part of the efforts by the DSS to sustain its engagement with citizens and the public.

The statement said the Directorate was also to deepen democratic governance, transparency and accountability in its service delivery.

It said Afunanya, the erstwhile Public Relations Officer of the DSS, would head the Directorate as the Supervising Director and also be in charge of the service’s public communications.

The statement said the appointment took effect from September 26, adding that the DSS had commended its Director-General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for the initiative to expand and appoint Afunanya to pilot the directorate.

It added: “Afunanya comes to his new role with over 20 years vast and rich experience in intelligence analysis, threat assessment, security administration, VIP protection/detailing, investigation and counterterrorism.

“The new director is also experienced in open source intelligence management, background checks and security vetting, surveillance, security sector/intelligence governance, democratic accountability in law enforcement, educational research and peace advocacy.

“He has also gathered experience in alternative dispute resolution, development communication, interagency cooperation/liaison, joint operations, teaching, public and media relations, reputation management and strategic communication.”

Afunanya holds a Ph.D in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and a Master’s degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin.

It said the new Director obtained a Master of Arts degree in English Language from the University of Uyo after graduating from the Abia State University, Uturu with a Second Class Upper Division in English Language.