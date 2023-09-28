Wike sacks heads of FCTA agencies, parastatals + Full list

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked heads of 21 parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCT Administration.

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:

1. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/Managing Director, Abuja Markets Management Limited

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company limited

8. MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. General Manager, FCT Water Board

11. Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. DG, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

The statement directed affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in the establishments.

It added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.