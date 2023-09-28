Osimhen refuses to celebrate after scoring for Napoli

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal for the club on Wednesday just days after the club mocked him on social media.

He is Napoli’s lead man, firing the club to the Serie A title at a canter last season for only the third time in their history.

The Nigerian’s reputation amongst the fans almost reached god-like Diego Maradona levels over his performances last season, seeing fans serenade him with songs previously reserved for the great Argentine.

But the relationship between Osimhen and the club is at breaking point after the club’s official TikTok account posted a video of him missing a penalty against Bologna on their page, mocking the striker who delivered a first Scudetto since 1990.

Osimhen ended his four-game goal drought against Udinese on Wednesday night as Napoli returned to winning ways after failing to win any of their previous three Serie A matches, sweeping aside the Udine side 4-1, with Osimhen scoring the second.

After doubling his side’s lead at the end of the first half, Osimhen turned away before looking to make sure the ball had crossed the line, only to slowly walk around and wait for his teammates to celebrate with him in a clear statement of discontent to the club’s hierarchy.

The ill-advised video used the sound of a viral trend on the social media platform, involving an edited high-pitch voice calling for a penalty to be given with the caption: “Gimme penalty, please,” showing Osimhen appealing for the award of the penalty, followed by him firing the spot kick wide of the target.

Reacting to the video that was eventually deleted, Osimhen’s agent said in a statement: “A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Osimhen has also reacted by culling most of his posts of him at Napoli on his Instagram.