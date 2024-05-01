Delta: Kidnapper killed, victim rescued, arms recovered

The Delta State Police Command has announced that a suspected kidnapper has been killed, the victim rescued and arms recovered.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, in a statement.

According to Edafe, on April 26, 2024 at about 9am, the command received an intelligence report that some suspected kidnappers were hibernating in Okuno, Orogun, hiding alongside some kidnapped victims.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abraka Division, who is a Superintendent of Police, Fabian Ayameh, to lead police operatives to their hideout.

The DPO swiftly mobilised police operatives alongside members of the Abraka vigilante and hunters group, stormed the bush, and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel, during which one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries, while others escaped.

Edafe said: “One AK-47 rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

“The two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families, while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Similarly on April 24 at about 2:45pm, Eagle Net Special Squad Surveillance Team, while on routine patrol along Ovirigor Road Ughelli, flagged down a motorcycle.

Upon search, a sizable quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp was recovered.

This necessitated the arrest of the 38-year-old motorcycle rider, Orji Timothy.

The operatives further extended their search to the suspect’s residence, where a locally made double barrel pistol with two live cartridges, 20 sachets of 100mg Tramadol, one Sachet of Swinol and two cutlasses were recovered.

Also, on the same date, at about 3am, a distress call was received at the Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Police Headquarters that one Anthony Odumegwu, a 44-year-old male, was arrested in an attempt to steal a Daylong motorcycle from one Mohammed Yusuf of Ekete Inland Waterside.

Edafe said: “Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ovwian/Aladja, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Bulus Musa, swiftly mobilised to the scene of the crime, and on a thorough search of the suspect and scene of the crime, an English Berreta Pistol without a magazine was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.”

CP Olufemi noted that the swift and decisive action of officers of the command served as a testament to the commitment to curbing criminal activities in the state and ensuring the safety of the state.