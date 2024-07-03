Court remands man for allegedly defiling 16-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 47-year-old man, Yisa Ebenezer, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take Ebenezer’s plea, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.



Kubeinje adjourned the case until July 17 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Ijegun area of Lagos, is facing two counts of breach of peace and defilement.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 26 at Olunibua Street, Ijegun, Lagos.

Also Read:

Iberedem said the defendant took the girl to an hotel and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by taking a minor to a hotel and sexually abusing her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 137 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for rape.