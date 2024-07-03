I didn’t discuss Nnamdi Kanu’s release with South-east governors, Obasanjo refutes claims

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has refuted claims that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu was part of his discussion with the South East governors in Enugu State, on Tuesday.

The former President and Chief Emeka Anyaoku met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues, and the purported plan release of Kanu by the federal government was not part of it.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated that the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure.

Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

Also Read:

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo was quoted as having stated.