PRNigeria fact-checks video claiming Ribadu, Sowore met

A viral video alleging that former presidential candidate and Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, recently visited the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, at his residence in Yola, Adamawa State has been found to be misleading, a PRNigeria fact-check reveals.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, portrayed Sowore greeting Ribadu warmly, leading to claims that he is covertly working for President Bola Tinubu as a “controlled opposition”.

The video caption reads: “Calling politicians unprintable names doesn’t mean they aren’t friends. Be wise. This is Omoyele Sowore with Nuhu Ribadu in Ribadu’s house in Yola. Don’t go and kill yourself fighting someone else’s battle.”

In the video, Sowore, accompanied by a group, is seen exchanging pleasantries with Ribadu, who responds jovially by calling him “presidential candidate”, before embracing him.

They are later seen walking toward an adjoining building, with Sowore holding the door open for Ribadu.

Given Sowore’s reputation for openly confronting and criticising the Nigerian political establishment, the video sparked widespread controversy and questions regarding his perceived anti-establishment stance.

PRNigeria’s verification efforts uncovered critical facts and extensive online searches found no credible media reports of a recent meeting between them.

Reverse video searches further revealed that the footage is not recent but dates back to early 2018, during Sowore’s first presidential campaign on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Supporting evidence from Sahara TV archives showed Sowore campaigning in Yola and referencing the city as his “hometown”, citing his service year during the 1994/95 National Youth Service Corps programme.

His verified social media accounts also contain no recent posts indicating a visit to Yola or interaction with Ribadu.

Recent activities by both Sowore and Ribadu contradict the viral claim.

Sowore was recently seen in Abuja attending a Federal High Court session related to his travel ban and participating in media engagements on insecurity and activism.

Meanwhile, Ribadu was confirmed to be in Benue State on April 22 for a condolence visit and met with the Defence Intelligence Agency in Abuja on April 24, according to reputable outlets such as The Nation, Premium Times, and Channels Television.

Conclusively, PRNigeria’s findings establish that the video is outdated and was misleadingly shared out of context to suggest a recent event despite clear evidence to the contrary.

It, therefore, declares that the video is MISLEADING.

