Court remands cleric for alleged rape

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Tuesday remanded a 45-year-old cleric, Sunday Adewoye, who allegedly raped a 22-year-old lady.

Adewoye, whose address was not provided, is charged with unlawful sexual penetration and rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, did not take the plea of Adewoye.

He said that he needed advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

The chief magistrate ordered that the defendant should be kept in a custodial facility pending the advice.

He adjourned the case until June 3 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that Adewoye committed the offences on April 17 at 5.00pm on Joseph Dosu Way, Badagry.

Adeosun said that Adewoye had sexual intercourse with the 22-year-old lady without her consent, in contravention of Sections 260 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.