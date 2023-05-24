Buhari salutes Aregbesola on 66th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on his 66th birthday, May 25, 2023, sharing the joy with family, friends, and political associates of the former Governor of Osun State, whose contributions to the nation’s growth and stability continue to inspire.

President Buhari extols the former governor, who played an active role in the Action Congress of Nigeria, and now All Progressives Congress, for the purposefulness and drive he brings to every position of leadership, with a background of grassroots mobilization, and lucid ideas that earned him massive following in the South-West State during his two-term tenure.

The President appreciates the minister for the leadership strides in Osun State and Ministry of Interior, acknowledging the reforms in the internal security structures and institutions, which significantly strengthened the overall architecture, by enabling a synergy with the Armed Forces and better control in managing local intelligence.

As the former Governor marks another year, President Buhari believes his experience will always be relevant.

The President prays for the well-being of Ogbeni Aregbesola and his family.