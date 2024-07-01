Breaking: Rivers announces date for LG council elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has announced that it has fixed October 5th as the date to conduct local government elections in the state.

The commission, on Monday, released its guidelines in view of the conduct of the LGA elections in the state.

This was coming as the police in the state have maintained occupation of the local government area council secretariats following the leadership crisis rocking the LGAs.

It would be recalled that the state governor, Siminialayi Fubara, following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 LGAs, inaugurated Caretaker Committees pending the conduct of an LG election.

However, the development had sparked protests by the outgone chairmen, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who were insisting that the Martins Amaewhule-led State Assembly had extended their tenure by six months in their repealed Local Government Administration law of the state.

However, RSIEC met with the leaders of political parties and major stakeholders in the state in order to conduct the election in the state.

