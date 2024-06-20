Breaking: Pregnant lady due for delivery kidnapped in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has declared a manhunt for the abductors of a heavily pregnant woman, Raheemat Lateef, who was kidnapped on her way to the State Hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to a Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online, the lady was kidnapped at about 10:20am on Thursday.

Raheemat Lateef

The incident, according to available information, was reported at Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, after he got a text message from the kidnapper she reportedly boarded a taxi with.

The spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “A man named Ogunbunmi Lateef from Salah Mukaila Street in Oke-Lantoro Mine visited the police station to report an incident.

“He informed the authorities that earlier in the day, at approximately 10:20am, his heavily pregnant wife, Raheemat Lateef, who is 32 years old, had left their home to go to State Hospital in Ijaiye for her scheduled delivery.

“However, at 12:37pm, Ogunbunmi received a WhatsApp message stating that his wife had been kidnapped by an unknown person she had boarded a taxi with.

“The message mentioned that she had been moved from the taxi to another car, which was not described.

“The abductors were reported to be armed with guns and knives.”

Odutola stated further that police operatives have begun the hunt for the abductors, adding that efforts are being made to trace and ensure the arrest of the gang.